NFL Week 1 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions
Published 1:32 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024
There are 16 games on the NFL’s Week 1 card, with the Vikings (-1.5) among the best bets versus the spread, based on our projections. For more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, see below.
NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 1
Jump to Matchup:
MIN-NYG | GB-PHI | DAL-CLE | BAL-KC | PIT-ATL | HOU-IND | LV-LAC | WAS-TB | JAX-MIA | LAR-DET | CAR-NO | TEN-CHI | NYJ-SF | DEN-SEA | ARI-BUF | NE-CIN
Pick: Vikings -1.5 vs. Giants
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
- Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 3.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Vikings -1.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Packers +2.5 vs. Eagles
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 3.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -2.5
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: September 6
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: September 6
- TV Channel: Peacock
Pick: Cowboys +2.5 vs. Browns
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cowboys by 0.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Browns -2.5
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Ravens +3 vs. Chiefs
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 3.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs -3
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: September 5
- TV Channel: NBC
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: September 5
- TV Channel: NBC
Pick: Steelers +3 vs. Falcons
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 5.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Falcons -3
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Colts +3 vs. Texans
- Matchup: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 0.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Texans -3
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Raiders +3 vs. Chargers
- Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Raiders by 1.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chargers -3
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Buccaneers -3 vs. Commanders
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 19.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Buccaneers -3
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Dolphins -3.5 vs. Jaguars
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
- Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 4.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Dolphins -3.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Lions -3.5 vs. Rams
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions
- Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 4.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -3.5
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: NBC
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: NBC
Pick: Saints -4 vs. Panthers
- Matchup: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
- Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 18.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Saints -4
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Bears -4 vs. Titans
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bears by 6.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bears -4
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: 49ers -4 vs. Jets
- Matchup: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 22.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: 49ers -4
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
Pick: Broncos +6 vs. Seahawks
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
- Projected Winner & Margin: Seahawks by 4.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Seahawks -6
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Bills -6.5 vs. Cardinals
- Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 17.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bills -6.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Bengals -8 vs. Patriots
- Matchup: New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bengals by 14.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bengals -8
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
