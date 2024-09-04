Local Sports Published 12:29 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Napier, Sturgill lead Rosspoint past Cumberland



Taylynn Napier poured in 16 points and Kennedy Sturgill added 11 as Rosspoint rolled to a 47-13 win Tuesday over visiting Cumberland.

Katie Smith paced the Lady Skins with seven points.

Jocelyn Miracle scored 12 points as Rosspoint coasted to a 40-0 win in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Rosspoint (47) — Taylynn Napier 16, Kennedy Sturgill 11, Shasta Brackett 7, Crissalyn Jones 6, Barbara Osborne 4, Natalie Jenkins 2, Aiselyn Sexton 1.

Cumberland (13) — Katie Smith 7, Lily Scott 2, Aniston Lewis 2, Izzy Pendleton 2.

Rosspoint (40) — Jocelynn Miracle 12, Annie Burton 6, Crissalynn Jones 6, Zoey Reed 6, Lillie Carver 4, Blakely Snelling 4, Andrea Napier 2.

Cumberland (0)





Ford scores 11 as Lady Comets sweep JACES



Bella Ford scored 11 points and Campbell Thompson and Addy Cochran each added nine as Cawood downed visiting James A. Cawoood 37-28 on Tuesday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Natalie Moore paced the Trojanettes with 13 points.

Cochran scored 15 as Cawood won 39-7 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Embry Engle led JACES with five points.

Cawood (37) — Emily Moore 8, Campbell Thompson 9, Bella Ford 11, Addy Cochran 9.

James A. Cawood (28) — Natalie Moore 13, Maddie Woods 6, Addy Creech 3, Embry Engle 6.

Cawood (39) — Katie Napier 4, Natalie Charles 4, Campbell Thompson 8, Bella Ford 6, Addy Cochran 15, Lilith Smith 2.

James A. Cawood (7) — Addy Creech 2, Embry Engle 5.





Griffith scores 24 as Black Mountain nips Lady Devils



Vanessa Griffith exploded for 24 points as visiting Black Mountain edged Wallins 49-47 on Tuesday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Kelsie Middleton added 13 for the Lady Tigers.

Raegan Landa paced Wallins with 20 points.

Madilyn Helton scored nine as Wallins won 21-8 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Black Mountain won 6-0 in a fourth-grade game.

Black Mountain (49) – Kelsie Middleton 13, Vanessa Griffith 24, Bailey Burkhart 4, Gracie Youngs 6, Dani Bennett 2.

Wallins (47) – Raegan Landa 20, Kayleigh Colinger 2, Mahalah Hall 6, Kyler Templeton 2, Brooke Haywood 17.

Wallins (21) — Madilyn Helton 9, Bella Saylor 4, Lydia Wright 4, Roxie Anglin 2, Katelyn Hall 2.

Black Mountain (8)— Olivia Whitaker 2, Kinley Middleton 2, Ana Gross 2, Jacey Botts 2.

Black Mountain (6) — Kinley Middleton 4, Charlie Whitaker 2.

Wallins (0)





Lady Lions avenge only loss with win over Jackson County



Pineville ran its record to 8-1 and avenged its only loss with a 33-21 victory over Jackson County in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball Tuesday.

Clara Strange scored nine points and Hannah Abner added eight to lead the Lady Lions.

Jasey Estridge led Jackson County with 10 points.

Jackson County won 40-8 in fifth- and sixth-grade action as Adi Brockman scored 10.

Pineville (33) — Clara Strange 9, Hannah Abner 8, Jacklyn Patrick 6, Kaelyn Burnett 6, Kayley Partin 4

Jackson County (21) — Jasey Estridge 10, Kinley Judd 4, Adi Brockman 3, Sofia Martinez 2, Tilly Truett 2.

Jackson County (40) Adi Brockman 10, Jasey Estridge 6, Kylie Martin 6, Tilly Truett 4, Sofia Martinez 4, Alyssa Welch 4, Kinley Judd 2, Hadley Stewart 2, Hannah Gabbard 2.

Pineville (8) — Whitley Miracle 3, Laney Smith 3, Makenley Partin 2







Lady Tigers edge Harlan to gain split in doubleheader



Barbourville edged Harlan 38-37 on Tuesday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Clarissa Yost led the Lady Dragons with nine points. Khloe Daniels led in rebounds with nine.

Daniels and Jerrah Phillips each scored nine to lead the Lady Dragons to a 37-19 win in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Barbourville (38) — Brei Engle 22, Izzy Mills 9, KK Mills 3, Kyndal Merrill 1, Makinley Taylor 2.

Harlan (37) — Talae Taylor 8, Clarissa Yost 9, Crissy Saylor 2, Addyson Patton 5, JaLynn Pennington 2, Khloe Daniels 4, Lilly Daniels 4, Jerrah Phillips 3.

Harlan (37) — Khloe Daniels 9, Lilly Daniels 7, Jerrah Phillips 9, Bella Lemar 4, Addison Sanford 4, Hannah Gilbert 4.

Barbourville (19) — Kyndal Merrill 8, Kyleigh Merrill 6, Sophia Deaton 4, Mya Spears 1.



