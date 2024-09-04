How to Watch the WNBA Today | September 4 Published 2:48 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024

The Los Angeles Sparks versus the Indiana Fever is the one and only option on today’s WNBA slate.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game

Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and MeTV Indianapolis

CBS Sports Network and MeTV Indianapolis Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

