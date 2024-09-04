How to Watch the WNBA Today | September 4
Published 2:48 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024
The Los Angeles Sparks versus the Indiana Fever is the one and only option on today’s WNBA slate.
The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game
Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and MeTV Indianapolis
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
