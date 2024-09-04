How to Watch the WNBA Today | September 4

Published 2:48 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the WNBA Today | September 4

The Los Angeles Sparks versus the Indiana Fever is the one and only option on today’s WNBA slate.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game

Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and MeTV Indianapolis
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Email newsletter signup

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

More How to Watch

NFL Week 1 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

NFL Week 1 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

NFL Week 1 Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions

NFL Week 1 Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, September 3: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, September 3: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3

How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3

Print Article

SportsPlus