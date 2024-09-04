Braves vs. Rockies: Betting Preview for September 4 Published 5:24 am Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Atlanta Braves (75-63) will go head to head against the Colorado Rockies (51-88) at Truist Park on Wednesday, September 4 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Marcell Ozuna will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

The Braves (-300), according to oddsmakers, are moneyline favorites in this contest versus the Rockies (+240) This contest’s over/under has been listed at 8.5. You can get -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -300

Braves -300 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +240

Rockies +240 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (7-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season.

The right-hander’s last appearance came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

Morton enters this matchup with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the mound.

In six of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 180 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in baseball with a .412 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Atlanta has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (592 total runs).

The Braves rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 24th in the majors.

Atlanta’s 3.60 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.218).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.