Bell stays perfect in district play with victory over Lady Dragons Published 4:05 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Bell County completed a sweep of 52nd District opponents with a three-set win Tuesday over the visiting Harlan Lady Dragons.

Emma Winkler led the Lady Cars with 16 assists, nine digs and eight kills. Kairi Lamb recorded 18 kills, with six digs, three aces and two blocks. Neveah Allen added 10 assists, four digs, three aces and one kill. Alexis Brown added two aces, four digs and three assists. Abbi Middleton had six aces and two digs. Emily Rose added six digs and two aces.

The Lady Dragons were led by Gracie Hensley with eight digs, six assists and one kill. Annie Hoskins added five kills, four aces, seven blocks and two digs. Addison Campbell had seven digs and two kills. Kaylee Roark contributed six digs, four kills and one block. Kamryn Blanton added six assists and two digs. Carley Jump chipped in with six digs. Peyshaunce Wynn had two digs, one assist and one kill. Kenzie Shepherd added two digs.