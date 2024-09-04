Lady Bears bounce back with a three-set sweep at Middlesboro Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Harlan County bounced back from its first two losses of the season with a three-set sweep at Middlesboro on Tuesday.

Kalista Dunn led the 6-2 Lady Bears with 11 service aces, six digs and six kills. Kylee Hoiska had 10 aces, five digs, five kills and three assists. Savannah Hill added 14 assists, along with three aces, two kills and two digs. Ashton Evans contributed five digs, four kills, one ace and one assist. Ashlyn Williamson contributed five digs and one assist. Madilynn Nolan added two aces, two kills and one dig. Sophie Day had two kills and Alexis Adams added one.

No statistics were available for Middlesboro.

The Lady Bears return to action Thursday at Barbourville. The 2-5 Lady Jackets travel to Bell County on Tuesday.