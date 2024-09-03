Week 2 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions Published 10:38 pm Tuesday, September 3, 2024

There are 78 FBS matchups on the Week 2 slate, with Troy (+18.5) among the best bets against the spread, based on our projections. For more tips, including parlay possibilities, see below.

See computer predictions and insights for that game and more below.

College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets

Pick: Troy +18.5 vs. Memphis

Matchup: Troy Trojans at Memphis Tigers

Troy Trojans at Memphis Tigers Projected Winner & Margin: Troy by 3.8 points

Troy by 3.8 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 7

September 7 TV Channel: ESPNU

Pick: Washington -24.5 vs. Eastern Michigan

Matchup: Eastern Michigan Eagles at Washington Huskies

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Washington Huskies Projected Winner & Margin: Washington by 46.3 points

Washington by 46.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 7

September 7 TV Channel: BTN

Pick: Michigan +7.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Michigan Wolverines

Texas Longhorns at Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner & Margin: Michigan by 7.0 points

Michigan by 7.0 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 7

September 7 TV Channel: FOX

Pick: Old Dominion +2.5 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Old Dominion Monarchs

East Carolina Pirates at Old Dominion Monarchs Projected Winner & Margin: Old Dominion by 11.7 points

Old Dominion by 11.7 points Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: September 7

September 7 TV Channel: ESPN+

Pick: New Mexico State +21.5 vs. Liberty

Matchup: Liberty Flames at New Mexico State Aggies

Liberty Flames at New Mexico State Aggies Projected Winner & Margin: Liberty by 8.4 points

Liberty by 8.4 points Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Date: September 7

September 7 TV Channel: ESPN2

College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets

Over 57.5 – Georgia Southern vs. Nevada

Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Nevada Wolf Pack

Georgia Southern Eagles at Nevada Wolf Pack Projected Total: 77.3 points

77.3 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 7

September 7 TV Channel: truTV

Over 56.5 – South Alabama vs. Ohio

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Ohio Bobcats

South Alabama Jaguars at Ohio Bobcats Projected Total: 75.0 points

75.0 points Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: September 7

September 7 TV Channel: ESPN+

Under 62.5 – Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Cincinnati Bearcats

Pittsburgh Panthers at Cincinnati Bearcats Projected Total: 49.5 points

49.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 7

September 7 TV Channel: ESPN2

Under 61.5 – Tennessee vs. North Carolina State

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at North Carolina State Wolfpack

Tennessee Volunteers at North Carolina State Wolfpack Projected Total: 49.7 points

49.7 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 7

September 7 TV Channel: ABC

Under 59.5 – Mississippi State vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils Projected Total: 48.9 points

48.9 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: September 7

September 7 TV Channel: ESPN

