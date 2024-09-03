SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 2
Published 10:20 pm Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Heading into Week 2 of the college football schedule, let’s go over our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the SEC measures up to the competition.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Georgia
- Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-0
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 67th
- Last Game Result: W 34-3 vs Clemson
Next Game
- Week 2 Opponent: Tennessee Tech
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 7
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 2: Alabama
- Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 75th
- Last Game Result: W 63-0 vs Western Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 2 Opponent: South Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3: Texas
- Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 74th
- Last Game Result: W 52-0 vs Colorado State
Next Game
- Week 2 Opponent: @ Michigan
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 7
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4: Missouri
- Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th
- Last Game Result: W 51-0 vs Murray State
Next Game
- Week 2 Opponent: Buffalo
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 7
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 5: Oklahoma
- Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 73rd
- Last Game Result: W 51-3 vs Temple
Next Game
- Week 2 Opponent: Houston
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, September 7
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6: LSU
- Current Record: 0-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 53rd
- Last Game Result: L 27-20 vs USC
Next Game
- Week 2 Opponent: Nicholls State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 7: Ole Miss
- Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 24th
- Last Game Result: W 76-0 vs Furman
Next Game
- Week 2 Opponent: Middle Tennessee
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, September 7
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8: Tennessee
- Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 28th
- Last Game Result: W 69-3 vs Chattanooga
Next Game
- Week 2 Opponent: @ North Carolina State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9: Texas A&M
- Current Record: 0-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th
- Last Game Result: L 23-13 vs Notre Dame
Next Game
- Week 2 Opponent: McNeese
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, September 7
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10: Kentucky
- Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 68th
- Last Game Result: W 31-0 vs Southern Miss
Next Game
- Week 2 Opponent: South Carolina
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11: South Carolina
- Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 57th
- Last Game Result: W 23-19 vs Old Dominion
Next Game
- Week 2 Opponent: @ Kentucky
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12: Florida
- Current Record: 0-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd
- Last Game Result: L 41-17 vs Miami (FL)
Next Game
- Week 2 Opponent: Samford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 7
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 13: Auburn
- Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 30th
- Last Game Result: W 73-3 vs Alabama A&M
Next Game
- Week 2 Opponent: California
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14: Mississippi State
- Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 22nd
- Last Game Result: W 56-7 vs Eastern Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 2 Opponent: @ Arizona State
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15: Arkansas
- Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 50th
- Last Game Result: W 70-0 vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Next Game
- Week 2 Opponent: @ Oklahoma State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 7
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16: Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 15th
- Last Game Result: W 34-27 vs Virginia Tech
Next Game
- Week 2 Opponent: Alcorn State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
