SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 2 Published 10:20 pm Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Heading into Week 2 of the college football schedule, let’s go over our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the SEC measures up to the competition.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Georgia

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-0

1-0 | 7-0 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 67th

67th Last Game Result: W 34-3 vs Clemson

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 7

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 7 TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 2: Alabama

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-1

1-0 | 6-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 75th

75th Last Game Result: W 63-0 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: South Florida

South Florida Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 7

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Texas

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2

1-0 | 7-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 74th

74th Last Game Result: W 52-0 vs Colorado State

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ Michigan

@ Michigan Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 7

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 7 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: Missouri

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

1-0 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th

5th Last Game Result: W 51-0 vs Murray State

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Buffalo

Buffalo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 7

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 7 TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 5: Oklahoma

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-3

1-0 | 3-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 73rd

73rd Last Game Result: W 51-3 vs Temple

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Houston

Houston Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, September 7

7:45 PM ET on Saturday, September 7 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: LSU

Current Record: 0-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-2

0-1 | 7-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 53rd

53rd Last Game Result: L 27-20 vs USC

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Nicholls State

Nicholls State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7 TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 7: Ole Miss

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

1-0 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 24th

24th Last Game Result: W 76-0 vs Furman

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, September 7

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, September 7 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8: Tennessee

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

1-0 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 28th

28th Last Game Result: W 69-3 vs Chattanooga

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ North Carolina State

@ North Carolina State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9: Texas A&M

Current Record: 0-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-3

0-1 | 2-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th

10th Last Game Result: L 23-13 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: McNeese

McNeese Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, September 7

12:45 PM ET on Saturday, September 7 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: Kentucky

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-3

1-0 | 4-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 68th

68th Last Game Result: W 31-0 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: South Carolina

South Carolina Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11: South Carolina

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-6

1-0 | 3-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 57th

57th Last Game Result: W 23-19 vs Old Dominion

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ Kentucky

@ Kentucky Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Florida

Current Record: 0-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-6

0-1 | 1-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd

2nd Last Game Result: L 41-17 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Samford

Samford Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 7

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 7 TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 13: Auburn

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

1-0 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 30th

30th Last Game Result: W 73-3 vs Alabama A&M

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: California

California Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14: Mississippi State

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

1-0 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 22nd

22nd Last Game Result: W 56-7 vs Eastern Kentucky

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ Arizona State

@ Arizona State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15: Arkansas

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

1-0 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 50th

50th Last Game Result: W 70-0 vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: @ Oklahoma State

@ Oklahoma State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 7

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 7 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16: Vanderbilt

Current Record: 1-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-6

1-0 | 1-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 15th

15th Last Game Result: W 34-27 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

Week 2 Opponent: Alcorn State

Alcorn State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

