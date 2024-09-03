KSP, local agencies have wild chase on Sunday Published 8:00 am Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Kentucky State Police (KSP) and local law enforcement agencies were involved in a multi-county pursuit during the holiday weekend involving two stolen vehicles that landed a Louisville man in the hospital after supposedly ingesting an unknown amount of heroin.

Around 7:30 Sunday evening, KSP Post 4 in Elizabethtown received a call from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, advising they were pursuing a stolen Hyundai Elantra westbound on the Bluegrass Parkway.

As the pursuit entered I-65 north near Elizabethtown, KSP was requested to take over the pursuit from the Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office. At the 102-mile marker, the suspect exited I-65 and headed north on Joe Prather Parkway toward Radcliff. The pursuit ended on Patriot Lane, where the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

As troopers set up a perimeter, they observed the male suspect now operating a semi-tractor trailer, and another pursuit ensued. The pursuit then entered back onto I-65 north before troopers successfully deployed stop sticks near the 117-mile marker. At that time, the semi exited the interstate and entered the parking lot of an adjacent business before pulling out onto East Blue Lick Road in Bullitt Co. After a brief period traveling down East Blue Lick, the semi left the roadway and overturned in a wooded area near the roadway, and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment after supposedly ingesting an unknown amount of a substance believed to be heroin. His name is being withheld until he is released from medical observation, at which time, he will be lodged at the Hardin County Detention Center. The male suspect will be charged with fleeing and evading 1st degree, receiving stolen property, theft of unlawful taking over $10,000, and various other felony charges.

KSP Post 4 was assisted by the Bullitt Co. EMS, Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Bullitt Co. Sheriff’s Office, Hardin Co. Sheriff’s Office, Elizabethtown Police Dept., Hillview Police Department, and the Shepherdsville Police Dept. The ongoing investigation is being led by Trooper James Payne.

