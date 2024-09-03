How to Watch the WNBA Today | September 3
Published 2:48 am Tuesday, September 3, 2024
The WNBA lineup today, which includes the Seattle Storm versus the Connecticut Sun — one of four games — should be interesting.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSWX and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: College Park Center
- Location: Arlington, Texas
Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and The U
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Peachtree TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
