Christina Alice Muncy, 90 Published 8:39 am Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Christina Alice Muncy, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, August 30, 2024 at Lynn Care Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Muncy was born on August 27, 1934 in Harrison, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Muncy and her son, Jesse Muncy. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Warrenton, Virginia. Survivors include her son, Richard Muncy Sr.; two daughters, Ida Barner and Judy Stevenson; nine grandchildren, Zachary, Richard Jr., Bill, Rick, Crystal, Karen, Chrsitina, Misty and Christopher and numerous great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Christina Alice Muncy 1934-2024