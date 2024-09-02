Tennessee vs. NC State September 7 Tickets & Start Time Published 5:22 am Monday, September 2, 2024

The No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 24 NC State Wolfpack will meet on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium.

Tennessee vs. NC State game info

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Tennessee vs. NC State statistical matchup

Tennessee NC State 718.0 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 521.0 (33rd) 227.0 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.0 (87th) 304.0 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.0 (45th) 414.0 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.0 (34th) 1 (44th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (44th) 1 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (53rd)

Tennessee leaders

Dylan Sampson has been helping the offense on the ground, rushing for 124 yards and three touchdowns in one game.

In addition to the stats he’s put up in the ground attack, Sampson has three grabs (on three targets) for 29 yards and zero touchdowns.

Nico Iamaleava has suited up for one game in 2024, and he’s racked up 314 passing yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 78.6% completion percentage.

In one game, Dont’e Thornton has turned three targets into three catches, 105 yards and two touchdowns for the Volunteers.

NC State leaders

Kevin Concepcion has nine receptions for 121 yards (121.0 per game) and three touchdowns in one game.

Jordan Waters has rushed for 123 yards (123.0 per game) and two touchdowns in one game.

Grayson McCall has thrown for 318 yards (318.0 per game), completing 65.0% of his passes, with three touchdowns and one interception in one game.

In addition, McCall has rushed for 16 yards and zero TDs.

