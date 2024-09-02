How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, September 2: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:33 am Monday, September 2, 2024
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today.
Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the info provided below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – September 2
St. Louis Cardinals (69-68) at Milwaukee Brewers (80-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (9-7, 3.7 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (6-6, 3.8 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (31-107) at Baltimore Orioles (79-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (12-7, 3.23 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-13, 5.29 ERA)
Houston Astros (75-62) at Cincinnati Reds (65-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (1-0, 6.43 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (3-4, 4.16 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (82-55) at Arizona Diamondbacks (77-60)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (2-0, 5.06 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (10-6, 3.07 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (78-59) at Kansas City Royals (75-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (11-6, 3.5 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (2-7, 4.99 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (70-68) at San Diego Padres (78-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (4-4, 4.44 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (4-6, 5.17 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (74-62) at Tampa Bay Rays (67-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell (5-8, 3.89 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3, 3.85 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (69-68) at Oakland Athletics (59-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.21 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (7-10, 3.09 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (70-67) at New York Mets (73-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (9-6, 3.96 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (12-6, 4.66 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (63-73) at Chicago Cubs (71-66)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (9-8, 3.85 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (5-7, 3.88 ERA)
New York Yankees (79-58) at Texas Rangers (65-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Jack Leiter (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (5-3, 3.86 ERA)
