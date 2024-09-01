How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1 Published 7:06 am Sunday, September 1, 2024

Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: ESPN

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 179 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Braves have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Atlanta ranks 17th in the majors with 587 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Braves are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.64 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Atlanta strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

The Braves have a combined 1.224 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he allowed five hits in 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 15 starts this season.

Schwellenbach has made 13 starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2024 Twins W 8-6 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Simeon Woods Richardson 8/28/2024 Twins W 5-1 Away Chris Sale David Festa 8/29/2024 Phillies L 5-4 Away Charlie Morton Cristopher Sanchez 8/30/2024 Phillies W 7-2 Away Reynaldo López Ranger Suárez 8/31/2024 Phillies L 3-0 Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/1/2024 Phillies – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola 9/3/2024 Rockies – Home Chris Sale Kyle Freeland 9/4/2024 Rockies – Home Charlie Morton Bradley Blalock 9/5/2024 Rockies – Home Reynaldo López Austin Gomber 9/6/2024 Blue Jays – Home Max Fried Kevin Gausman 9/7/2024 Blue Jays – Home – –

