How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, September 1: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:27 am Sunday, September 1, 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is a game to catch on a Sunday MLB slate that includes plenty of competitive contests.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

You will find information on how to watch today’s MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – September 1

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Milwaukee Brewers (80-56) at Cincinnati Reds (64-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: TBA

TBA Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (6-5, 2.99 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (68-68) at New York Yankees (79-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (8-10, 3.89 ERA)

Nestor Cortes Jr. (8-10, 3.89 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.23 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (70-66) at Washington Nationals (61-75)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (7-8, 4.26 ERA)

Mitchell Parker (7-8, 4.26 ERA) Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks (1-2, 4.18 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (70-66) at Detroit Tigers (69-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Ty Madden (0-0, 1.8 ERA)

Ty Madden (0-0, 1.8 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.34 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (63-72) at Cleveland Guardians (77-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Alex Cobb (1-1, 4.35 ERA)

Alex Cobb (1-1, 4.35 ERA) Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (11-8, 3.84 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

San Diego Padres (77-61) at Tampa Bay Rays (67-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (7-6, 3.61 ERA)

Ryan Pepiot (7-6, 3.61 ERA) Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (12-10, 3.57 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (75-62) at Houston Astros (74-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (9-6, 3.14 ERA)

Ronel Blanco (9-6, 3.14 ERA) Royals Starter: Alec Marsh (0-0, 0 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (67-71) at Minnesota Twins (73-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-6, 4.06 ERA)

Bailey Ober (12-6, 4.06 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.82 ERA)

New York Mets (72-64) at Chicago White Sox (31-106)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.64 ERA)

Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.64 ERA) Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (10-5, 3.51 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (59-77) at Texas Rangers (64-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Walter Pennington (0-0, 3 ERA)

Walter Pennington (0-0, 3 ERA) Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.54 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (78-59) at Colorado Rockies (51-86)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (8-9, 4.63 ERA)

Cal Quantrill (8-9, 4.63 ERA) Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin (6-5, 4.79 ERA)

Miami Marlins (50-86) at San Francisco Giants (68-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Logan Webb (11-8, 3.24 ERA)

Logan Webb (11-8, 3.24 ERA) Marlins Starter: Roddery Munoz (0-0, 0 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (69-67) at Los Angeles Angels (56-80)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Caden Dana (0-0, 0 ERA)

Caden Dana (0-0, 0 ERA) Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (10-7, 3.23 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (82-54) at Arizona Diamondbacks (76-60)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Roku

Roku Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (8-7, 4.31 ERA)

Brandon Pfaadt (8-7, 4.31 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Justin Wrobleski (0-0, 0 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (74-62) at Philadelphia Phillies (80-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (12-6, 3.3 ERA)

Aaron Nola (12-6, 3.3 ERA) Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6, 3.72 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.