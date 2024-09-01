Braves vs. Phillies: Betting Preview for September 1 Published 5:24 am Sunday, September 1, 2024

Atlanta Braves (74-62) will go head to head against the Philadelphia Phillies (80-56) at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, September 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Marcell Ozuna will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

Oddsmakers have tabbed the Phillies (-145) as moneyline favorites versus the Braves (+120). The over/under for this matchup has been set at 8.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -145

Phillies -145 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +120

Braves +120 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -120, Under: +100)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

In 15 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in eight of them.

In 15 starts this season, Schwellenbach has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 179 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Atlanta has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 587 (4.3 per game).

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Braves are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has the second-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

Atlanta has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Braves pitchers have a 1.224 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

