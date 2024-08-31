WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, September 1 Published 9:38 pm Saturday, August 31, 2024

Wondering how you should bet on today’s WNBA games? Look no further. Below you’ll find computer predictions on how you should bet on the spread and total in every game as well information about each matchup.

WNBA Picks Today – September 1

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sun (-2.5)

Sun (-2.5) Total Pick: Over (154)

Over (154) Prediction: Sun 82, Storm 77

How to Watch

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Lynx (-11.5)

Lynx (-11.5) Total Pick: Over (158)

Over (158) Prediction: Lynx 87, Sky 73

How to Watch

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX and The U

BSNX and The U Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Wings (+4)

Wings (+4) Total Pick: Under (182.5)

Under (182.5) Prediction: Fever 87, Wings 84

How to Watch

Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSIN

NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Mercury (+3.5)

Mercury (+3.5) Total Pick: Over (167.5)

Over (167.5) Prediction: Aces 85, Mercury 84

How to Watch

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Dream (+1)

Dream (+1) Total Pick: Under (162.5)

Under (162.5) Prediction: Sparks 81, Dream 80

How to Watch

Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Peachtree TV

SportsNet LA and Peachtree TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

