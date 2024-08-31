How to Watch the WNBA Today | September 1 Published 10:48 pm Saturday, August 31, 2024

Today’s WNBA schedule has five exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Seattle Storm squaring off against the Connecticut Sun.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNX and The U

BSNX and The U Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSIN

NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: College Park Center

College Park Center Location: Arlington, Texas

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Peachtree TV

SportsNet LA and Peachtree TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

