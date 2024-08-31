How to Watch the WNBA Today | September 1
Published 10:48 pm Saturday, August 31, 2024
Today’s WNBA schedule has five exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Seattle Storm squaring off against the Connecticut Sun.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNX and The U
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: College Park Center
- Location: Arlington, Texas
Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Peachtree TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
