How to Watch the WNBA Today | September 1

Published 10:48 pm Saturday, August 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the WNBA Today | September 1

Today’s WNBA schedule has five exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Seattle Storm squaring off against the Connecticut Sun.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Email newsletter signup

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSNX and The U
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Target Center
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: College Park Center
  • Location: Arlington, Texas

Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Footprint Center
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Peachtree TV
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena
  • Location: Los Angeles, California

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 31

How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 31

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, August 31: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, August 31: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 31

How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 31

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Chattanooga on TV or Streaming Live - August 31

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Chattanooga on TV or Streaming Live – August 31

Print Article

SportsPlus