How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 31 Published 7:07 am Saturday, August 31, 2024

The Atlanta Braves will look to Matt Olson for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, in the third game of a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: FOX

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 179 home runs.

Fueled by 423 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Atlanta ranks 16th in the majors with 587 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Braves are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.64 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Atlanta strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

The Braves have a combined 1.225 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (8-7) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander’s last appearance was on Monday, when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

In 23 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Fried has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2024 Twins W 10-6 Away Max Fried Bailey Ober 8/27/2024 Twins W 8-6 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Simeon Woods Richardson 8/28/2024 Twins W 5-1 Away Chris Sale David Festa 8/29/2024 Phillies L 5-4 Away Charlie Morton Cristopher Sanchez 8/30/2024 Phillies W 7-2 Away Reynaldo López Ranger Suárez 8/31/2024 Phillies – Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/1/2024 Phillies – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola 9/3/2024 Rockies – Home Chris Sale Kyle Freeland 9/4/2024 Rockies – Home Charlie Morton Bradley Blalock 9/5/2024 Rockies – Home Reynaldo López Austin Gomber 9/6/2024 Blue Jays – Home – –

