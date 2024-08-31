Braves vs. Phillies: Betting Preview for August 31 Published 5:31 am Saturday, August 31, 2024

Atlanta Braves (74-61) will take on the Philadelphia Phillies (79-56) at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, August 31 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Marcell Ozuna will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

At +125, the Braves are the moneyline underdogs in this game against the Phillies, who are -150. This matchup has an over/under of 7.5 runs (over -115; under -105).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -150

Phillies -150 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +125

Braves +125 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (8-7) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander’s last appearance was on Monday, when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 23 starts this season.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 179 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Fueled by 423 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves rank 16th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 587 (4.3 per game).

The Braves have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Braves rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.64 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Atlanta strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Braves pitchers have a 1.225 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

