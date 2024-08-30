WNBA Betting Picks: Friday, August 30
Published 1:38 am Friday, August 30, 2024
Wagering on today’s WNBA action will be much simpler after taking a look at the computer predictions for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.
WNBA Picks Today – August 30
Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Fever (+5.5)
- Total Pick: Under (165.5)
- Prediction: Sky 83, Fever 82
How to Watch
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Lynx (-7)
- Total Pick: Under (170)
- Prediction: Lynx 89, Wings 78
How to Watch
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Liberty at Seattle Storm
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Storm (+2)
- Total Pick: Under (163.5)
- Prediction: Liberty 82, Storm 81
How to Watch
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Dream (+10.5)
- Total Pick: Under (165.5)
- Prediction: Aces 87, Dream 77
How to Watch
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
