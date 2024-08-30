Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Chattanooga on TV or Streaming Live – August 31 Published 2:47 pm Friday, August 30, 2024

At 12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers are at home against the Chattanooga Mocs.

We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Chattanooga Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET

12:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats Joe Milton QB 2,814 YDS (64.8%) / 20 TD / 5 INT

299 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 23.0 RUSH YPG Jaylen Wright RB 1,013 YDS / 4 TD / 77.9 YPG / 7.4 YPC

22 REC / 141 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.8 REC YPG Dylan Sampson RB 604 YDS / 7 TD / 46.5 YPG / 5.7 YPC

17 REC / 175 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 13.5 REC YPG Ramel Keyton WR 35 REC / 642 YDS / 6 TD / 49.4 YPG James Pearce Jr. DL 28 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 10.0 SACK / 1 INT Aaron Beasley LB 69 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 1 INT Jaylen McCollough DB 57 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD Elijah Herring LB 75 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga – 9/7/2024 at North Carolina State – 9/14/2024 vs. Kent State – 9/21/2024 at Oklahoma – 10/5/2024 at Arkansas – 10/12/2024 vs. Florida – 10/19/2024 vs. Alabama – 11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky – 11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State – 11/16/2024 at Georgia – 11/23/2024 vs. UTEP – 11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt –

Chattanooga Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats Chase Artopoeus QB 2,672 YDS (62.8%) / 20 TD / 7 INT

146 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 11.2 RUSH YPG Jayin Whatley WR 55 REC / 977 YDS / 9 TD / 75.2 YPG Gino Appleberry Jr. RB 753 YDS / 8 TD / 57.9 YPG / 4.2 YPC Jamoi Mayes WR 62 REC / 1,037 YDS / 4 TD / 79.8 YPG Jay Person DL 5 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 9.5 SACK Ben Brewton DL 8 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK Jordan Walker DB 23 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 3 INT Alex Mitchell LB 20 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT

Chattanooga Schedule