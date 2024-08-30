Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Chattanooga on TV or Streaming Live – August 31

Published 2:47 pm Friday, August 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

At 12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers are at home against the Chattanooga Mocs.

We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Chattanooga Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, August 31, 2024
  • Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Neyland Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats
Joe Milton QB 2,814 YDS (64.8%) / 20 TD / 5 INT
299 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 23.0 RUSH YPG
Jaylen Wright RB 1,013 YDS / 4 TD / 77.9 YPG / 7.4 YPC
22 REC / 141 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.8 REC YPG
Dylan Sampson RB 604 YDS / 7 TD / 46.5 YPG / 5.7 YPC
17 REC / 175 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 13.5 REC YPG
Ramel Keyton WR 35 REC / 642 YDS / 6 TD / 49.4 YPG
James Pearce Jr. DL 28 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 10.0 SACK / 1 INT
Aaron Beasley LB 69 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 1 INT
Jaylen McCollough DB 57 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
Elijah Herring LB 75 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga
9/7/2024 at North Carolina State
9/14/2024 vs. Kent State
9/21/2024 at Oklahoma
10/5/2024 at Arkansas
10/12/2024 vs. Florida
10/19/2024 vs. Alabama
11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky
11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State
11/16/2024 at Georgia
11/23/2024 vs. UTEP
11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt

Chattanooga Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats
Chase Artopoeus QB 2,672 YDS (62.8%) / 20 TD / 7 INT
146 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 11.2 RUSH YPG
Jayin Whatley WR 55 REC / 977 YDS / 9 TD / 75.2 YPG
Gino Appleberry Jr. RB 753 YDS / 8 TD / 57.9 YPG / 4.2 YPC
Jamoi Mayes WR 62 REC / 1,037 YDS / 4 TD / 79.8 YPG
Jay Person DL 5 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 9.5 SACK
Ben Brewton DL 8 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK
Jordan Walker DB 23 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 3 INT
Alex Mitchell LB 20 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT

Chattanooga Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 at Tennessee
9/7/2024 at Georgia State
9/14/2024 vs. Mercer
9/28/2024 vs. Portland State
10/5/2024 at East Tennessee State
10/12/2024 at Furman
10/19/2024 vs. Wofford
10/26/2024 vs. VMI
11/2/2024 at Western Carolina
11/9/2024 at The Citadel
11/16/2024 vs. Samford
11/23/2024 at Austin Peay

