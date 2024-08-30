SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 1 2024

The Week 1 college football schedule includes 16 games featuring SEC teams involved. Check out the article below for up-to-date results and the top performers from each completed game.

Jump to Matchup:

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas | Murray State vs. Missouri

SEC Scores | Week 1

Arkansas 70 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0

Arkansas covered the 49.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 59.5-point total.

Arkansas Top Performers

  • Passing: Taylen Green (16-for-23, 229 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Ja’Quinden Jackson (8 ATT, 101 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Isaac TeSlaa (4 TAR, 3 REC, 53 YDS)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Top Performers

  • Passing: Mekhi Hagens (11-for-23, 123 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Oshawn Ross (5 ATT, 13 YDS)
  • Receiving: Aramoni Rhone (2 TAR, 2 REC, 34 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Arkansas
130 Total Yards 687
123 Passing Yards 408
7 Rushing Yards 279
0 Turnovers 0

Missouri 51 – Murray State 0

Missouri covered the 49.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 61.5-point total.

Missouri Top Performers

  • Passing: Brady Cook (19-for-30, 218 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Nate Noel (11 ATT, 48 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Mookie Cooper (3 TAR, 1 REC, 49 YDS)

Murray State Top Performers

  • Passing: Jayden Johannsen (7-for-13, 27 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jawaun Northington (7 ATT, 25 YDS)
  • Receiving: Josh Crabtree (3 TAR, 2 REC, 14 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Murray State Missouri
85 Total Yards 489
27 Passing Yards 300
58 Rushing Yards 189
2 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 1 SEC Schedule

Temple Owls at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Friday, August 30
  • Game Location: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Clemson Tigers at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, August 31
  • Game Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Virginia Tech Hokies at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, August 31
  • Game Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: FirstBank Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chattanooga Mocs at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, August 31
  • Game Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Florida Gators

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, August 31
  • Game Location: Gainesville, Florida
  • Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Colorado State Rams at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, August 31
  • Game Location: Austin, Texas
  • Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Old Dominion Monarchs at South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, August 31
  • Game Location: Columbia, South Carolina
  • Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, August 31
  • Game Location: Starkville, Mississippi
  • Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, August 31
  • Game Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Furman Paladins at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, August 31
  • Game Location: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, August 31
  • Game Location: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Kyle Field
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, August 31
  • Game Location: Auburn, Alabama
  • Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, August 31
  • Game Location: Lexington, Kentucky
  • Venue: Kroger Field
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 LSU Tigers at No. 23 USC Trojans

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Sunday, September 1
  • Game Location: Paradise, Nevada
  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

