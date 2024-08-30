How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 31

Published 10:48 pm Friday, August 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics face each other in the lone matchup on the WNBA schedule today.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia

