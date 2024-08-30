How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 31
Published 10:48 pm Friday, August 30, 2024
The Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics face each other in the lone matchup on the WNBA schedule today.
The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game
Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
Email newsletter signup
Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.