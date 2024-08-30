How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 30 Published 2:48 am Friday, August 30, 2024

There are four contests on today’s WNBA schedule, including the New York Liberty against the Seattle Storm.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Location: Chicago, Illinois

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: College Park Center

College Park Center Location: Arlington, Texas

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Location: Seattle, Washington

Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

