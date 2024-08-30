How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 30
Published 2:48 am Friday, August 30, 2024
There are four contests on today’s WNBA schedule, including the New York Liberty against the Seattle Storm.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: College Park Center
- Location: Arlington, Texas
New York Liberty at Seattle Storm
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
