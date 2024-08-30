How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30 Published 7:05 am Friday, August 30, 2024

Matt Olson and Nicholas Castellanos will take the field when the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday, August 30, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 176 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.

The Braves have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Atlanta has scored 580 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Braves have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Braves rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta has the second-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.

Atlanta has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

The Braves have a combined 1.226 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will hand the ball to Reynaldo Lopez (7-4) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 21 starts this season.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 21 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2024 Nationals L 5-1 Home Reynaldo López DJ Herz 8/26/2024 Twins W 10-6 Away Max Fried Bailey Ober 8/27/2024 Twins W 8-6 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Simeon Woods Richardson 8/28/2024 Twins W 5-1 Away Chris Sale David Festa 8/29/2024 Phillies L 5-4 Away Charlie Morton Cristopher Sanchez 8/30/2024 Phillies – Away Reynaldo López Ranger Suárez 8/31/2024 Phillies – Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/1/2024 Phillies – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola 9/3/2024 Rockies – Home Chris Sale Kyle Freeland 9/4/2024 Rockies – Home Charlie Morton Bradley Blalock 9/5/2024 Rockies – Home – –

