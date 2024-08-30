Braves vs. Phillies: Betting Preview for August 30 Published 5:31 am Friday, August 30, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (73-61) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (79-55) at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, August 30 at 6:40 p.m. ET, Marcell Ozuna will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

At +115, the Braves are listed as the moneyline underdogs in this matchup versus the Phillies, who are -135. This game’s over/under has been set at 8. You can get -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday, August 30, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -135

Phillies -135 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +115

Braves +115 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Reynaldo Lopez (7-4) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

In 21 starts this season, he’s earned 11 quality starts.

Lopez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 176 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Braves rank 16th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 580 (4.3 per game).

The Braves have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Braves are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Atlanta averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Braves pitchers have a 1.226 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

