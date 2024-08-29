Migratory bird hunting season begins this weekend Published 8:00 am Thursday, August 29, 2024

No matter whether taking aim involves drawing a bow, lining up iron sights or peering through a scope, hunting seasons for more than a dozen game species open in Kentucky each fall.

Before you take to the field, familiarize yourself with the rules. The 2024-25 Kentucky Hunting Guide for Migratory Birds and Waterfowl, from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR), expands upon regulations for species including doves, ducks and geese.

Hunters have a variety of migratory birds from which to choose during the fall hunting seasons. The most popular is dove hunting, with the season beginning on Sept. 1. Early Canada goose season in the western goose zone also begins on Sept. 1. Seasons for other species, including rails, woodcock, snipe and sandhill cranes, follow later in the year.

Dove hunters should look for fields with bare ground, food and water sources close by. While hunting can begin at 11 a.m. on opening day, many hunters chose to wait and hunt during the cooler afternoon hours. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife offers more than 50 dove fields which are open for public hunting – locations are available online at fw.ky.gov.

September goose season is geared toward Canada geese which nest in Kentucky. There are two goose hunting zones, with hunting in the western end of the state from Sept. 1-15, followed by hunting in eastern areas of Kentucky from Sept. 16-30.

“Kentucky’s September wood duck and teal season begins on Sept. 21,” said John Brunjes, waterfowl and migratory bird program coordinator. “The opening day of September wood duck and teal seasons is one of our most popular days of migratory bird hunting all season.”

September wood duck and teal season continues for five days. Teal-only season continues for an additional four days before concluding on Sept. 29.

Only U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved non-toxic shot, such as tungsten or steel, is allowed for waterfowl hunters. Some public dove fields also require non-toxic shot.