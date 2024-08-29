Knox. Fulton vs. Cumberland County High School girl’s volleyball live stream, TV – Saturday, August 31

Published 1:22 pm Thursday, August 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

On Saturday, August 31 at 10:00 a.m. ET, Fulton High School is on the road against Cumberland County High School.

Don’t miss out on a single high school game. Sign up for an NFHS Network annual pass and get full access to live regular season and postseason sporting events and get 45% off compared to a monthly pass.

Knox. Fulton vs. Cumberland Co. Start Time and How to Watch Information

  • When: 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 31
  • Where: Crossville, TN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game here

For just $6.67 per month you can keep tabs on your family or alma mater by following high school volleyball this season on the NFHS Network.

