How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
Published 7:06 am Thursday, August 29, 2024
The Philadelphia Phillies and J.T. Realmuto will hit the field against the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson on Thursday at 6:40 p.m. ET, in the first of a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves’ 174 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 413 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage this season.
- The Braves rank 16th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
- Atlanta has scored 576 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Braves have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Braves rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Atlanta has the second-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.
- Atlanta averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.
- Braves pitchers have a 1.224 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves’ Charlie Morton (7-7) will make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
- He has 10 quality starts in 24 chances this season.
- Morton has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/24/2024
|Nationals
|W 4-2
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Jake Irvin
|8/25/2024
|Nationals
|L 5-1
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|DJ Herz
|8/26/2024
|Twins
|W 10-6
|Away
|Max Fried
|Bailey Ober
|8/27/2024
|Twins
|W 8-6
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|8/28/2024
|Twins
|W 5-1
|Away
|Chris Sale
|David Festa
|8/29/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/30/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|Ranger Suárez
|8/31/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Away
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
|9/1/2024
|Phillies
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Aaron Nola
|9/3/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Kyle Freeland
|9/4/2024
|Rockies
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Bradley Blalock
