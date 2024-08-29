How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29 Published 7:06 am Thursday, August 29, 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies and J.T. Realmuto will hit the field against the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson on Thursday at 6:40 p.m. ET, in the first of a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Thursday, August 29, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 174 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 413 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves rank 16th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored 576 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Braves have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Braves rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has the second-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

Atlanta averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Braves pitchers have a 1.224 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves’ Charlie Morton (7-7) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

He has 10 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Morton has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2024 Nationals W 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Jake Irvin 8/25/2024 Nationals L 5-1 Home Reynaldo López DJ Herz 8/26/2024 Twins W 10-6 Away Max Fried Bailey Ober 8/27/2024 Twins W 8-6 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Simeon Woods Richardson 8/28/2024 Twins W 5-1 Away Chris Sale David Festa 8/29/2024 Phillies – Away Charlie Morton Cristopher Sanchez 8/30/2024 Phillies – Away Reynaldo López Ranger Suárez 8/31/2024 Phillies – Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/1/2024 Phillies – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola 9/3/2024 Rockies – Home Chris Sale Kyle Freeland 9/4/2024 Rockies – Home Charlie Morton Bradley Blalock

