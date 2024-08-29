Braves vs. Phillies: Betting Preview for August 29 Published 5:32 am Thursday, August 29, 2024

Atlanta Braves (73-60) will take on the Philadelphia Phillies (78-55) at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, August 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Marcell Ozuna will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

At +125, the Braves are listed as the moneyline underdogs in this game versus the Phillies, who are listed at -150. Sportsbooks have set the total for this matchup at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

6:40 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -150

Phillies -150 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +125

Braves +125 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (7-7) will take the mound for the Braves, his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 24 starts this season, he’s earned 10 quality starts.

Morton will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 174 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .414 team slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Atlanta ranks 16th in the majors with 576 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Braves rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has the second-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

Atlanta strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Braves pitchers have a 1.224 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

