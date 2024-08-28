WNBA Betting Picks: Wednesday, August 28
Published 1:38 am Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Planning to make some bets on today’s WNBA action? You’re in luck. We have computer projections for every game — spread and total picks included — plus info about each contest.
WNBA Picks Today – August 28
Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Sun (-3.5)
- Total Pick: Under (165)
- Prediction: Sun 83, Fever 78
How to Watch
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Mystics (+2)
- Total Pick: Over (157.5)
- Prediction: Sky 83, Mystics 79
How to Watch
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Storm (-8.5)
- Total Pick: Over (156.5)
- Prediction: Storm 85, Dream 74
How to Watch
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX13+, Peachtree TV, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Liberty (-12.5)
- Total Pick: Over (163)
- Prediction: Liberty 88, Sparks 75
How to Watch
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, WWOR, and Liberty Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Lynx (-3.5)
- Total Pick: Over (162.5)
- Prediction: Lynx 84, Mercury 79
How to Watch
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
