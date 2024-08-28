WNBA Betting Picks: Wednesday, August 28 Published 1:38 am Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Planning to make some bets on today’s WNBA action? You’re in luck. We have computer projections for every game — spread and total picks included — plus info about each contest.

Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

WNBA Picks Today – August 28

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sun (-3.5)

Sun (-3.5) Total Pick: Under (165)

Under (165) Prediction: Sun 83, Fever 78

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Mystics (+2)

Mystics (+2) Total Pick: Over (157.5)

Over (157.5) Prediction: Sky 83, Mystics 79

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ and MNMT

MARQ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Storm (-8.5)

Storm (-8.5) Total Pick: Over (156.5)

Over (156.5) Prediction: Storm 85, Dream 74

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX13+, Peachtree TV, and Amazon Prime Video

FOX13+, Peachtree TV, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Liberty (-12.5)

Liberty (-12.5) Total Pick: Over (163)

Over (163) Prediction: Liberty 88, Sparks 75

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, WWOR, and Liberty Live

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, WWOR, and Liberty Live Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Lynx (-3.5)

Lynx (-3.5) Total Pick: Over (162.5)

Over (162.5) Prediction: Lynx 84, Mercury 79

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and BSNX

AZFamily, Mercury Live, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.