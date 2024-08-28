WNBA Betting Picks: Wednesday, August 28

Published 1:38 am Wednesday, August 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

WNBA Betting Picks: Wednesday, August 28

Planning to make some bets on today’s WNBA action? You’re in luck. We have computer projections for every game — spread and total picks included — plus info about each contest.

Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

WNBA Picks Today – August 28

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Sun (-3.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (165)
  • Prediction: Sun 83, Fever 78

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Mystics (+2)
  • Total Pick: Over (157.5)
  • Prediction: Sky 83, Mystics 79

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MARQ and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Storm (-8.5)
  • Total Pick: Over (156.5)
  • Prediction: Storm 85, Dream 74

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Liberty (-12.5)
  • Total Pick: Over (163)
  • Prediction: Liberty 88, Sparks 75

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, WWOR, and Liberty Live
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Lynx (-3.5)
  • Total Pick: Over (162.5)
  • Prediction: Lynx 84, Mercury 79

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and BSNX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Betting Preview

Braves vs. Twins: Betting Preview for August 27

Braves vs. Twins: Betting Preview for August 27

WNBA Betting Picks: Tuesday, August 27

WNBA Betting Picks: Tuesday, August 27

Braves vs. Twins: Betting Preview for August 26

Braves vs. Twins: Betting Preview for August 26

WNBA Betting Picks: Monday, August 26

WNBA Betting Picks: Monday, August 26

Print Article

SportsPlus