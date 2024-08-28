Volunteer vs. Lakeway Christian Academy football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30
Published 9:03 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Volunteer High School travels to face Lakeway Christian Academy on Friday, August 30, kicking off at 6:40 p.m. ET.
Volunteer vs. LCA Lions Start Time and How to Watch Information
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30
- Where: White Pine, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Lakeway Christian Academy Schedule
LCA Lions vs. Grace Christian Academy
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET on September 27
- Where: White Pine, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
LCA Lions vs. Silverdale Baptist Academy
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET on October 4
- Where: White Pine, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
LCA Lions vs. Chattanooga Christian School
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET on October 18
- Where: White Pine, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.