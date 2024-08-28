Volunteer vs. Lakeway Christian Academy football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30 Published 9:03 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Volunteer High School travels to face Lakeway Christian Academy on Friday, August 30, kicking off at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Don’t miss out on a single high school game. Sign up for an NFHS Network annual pass and get full access to live regular season and postseason sporting events and get 45% off compared to a monthly pass.

Volunteer vs. LCA Lions Start Time and How to Watch Information

When: 6:40 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30

6:40 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30 Where: White Pine, TN

White Pine, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Email newsletter signup

For just $6.67 per month you can keep tabs on your family or alma mater by following high school football this season on the NFHS Network.

Upcoming Lakeway Christian Academy Schedule

LCA Lions vs. Grace Christian Academy

When: 6:40 p.m. ET on September 27

6:40 p.m. ET on September 27 Where: White Pine, TN

White Pine, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

LCA Lions vs. Silverdale Baptist Academy

When: 6:40 p.m. ET on October 4

6:40 p.m. ET on October 4 Where: White Pine, TN

White Pine, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

LCA Lions vs. Chattanooga Christian School

When: 6:40 p.m. ET on October 18

6:40 p.m. ET on October 18 Where: White Pine, TN

White Pine, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.