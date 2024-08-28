South Doyle vs. Heritage High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30 Published 9:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Heritage High School will host South Doyle High School on Friday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

South Doyle vs. Heritage Start Time and How to Watch Information

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30

7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30 Where: Maryville, TN

Maryville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Heritage High School Schedule

Heritage vs. William Blount High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 5

7:00 p.m. ET on September 5 Where: Maryville, TN

Maryville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Heritage vs. Powell High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 13

7:00 p.m. ET on September 13 Where: Maryville, TN

Maryville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Heritage vs. Karns High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 20

7:00 p.m. ET on September 20 Where: Maryville, TN

Maryville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming South Doyle High School Schedule

South Doyle vs. Fulton High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on October 4

7:00 p.m. ET on October 4 Where: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.