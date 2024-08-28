South Doyle vs. Heritage High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30
Published 9:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Heritage High School will host South Doyle High School on Friday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
South Doyle vs. Heritage Start Time and How to Watch Information
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30
- Where: Maryville, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Heritage High School Schedule
Heritage vs. William Blount High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 5
- Where: Maryville, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Heritage vs. Powell High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 13
- Where: Maryville, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Heritage vs. Karns High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 20
- Where: Maryville, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming South Doyle High School Schedule
South Doyle vs. Fulton High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on October 4
- Where: Knoxville, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.