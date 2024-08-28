Sequoyah vs. Tellico Plains High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30
Published 9:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024
There is a compelling high school matchup in Tellico Plains, TN on Friday, August 30 (starting at 7:30 p.m. ET), with Tellico Plains High School hosting Sequoyah High School – Madisonville.
Sequoyah vs. Tellico Plains Start Time and How to Watch Information
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30
- Where: Tellico Plains, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Tellico Plains High School Schedule
Tellico Plains vs. Sweetwater High School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 6
- Where: Sweetwater, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Tellico Plains vs. Polk County High School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 13
- Where: Benton, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Tellico Plains vs. Harriman High School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on October 4
- Where: Tellico Plains, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Sequoyah High School – Madisonville Schedule
Sequoyah vs. Signal Mountain Middle High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 6
- Where: Madisonville, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Sequoyah vs. Soddy-Daisy High School
- When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 13
- Where: Soddy-Daisy, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Sequoyah vs. The Howard School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 20
- Where: Chattanooga, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.