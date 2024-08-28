Robert Smith (Smitty) Howard II M.D., 62 Published 2:59 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Robert Smith (Smitty) Howard II M.D. age 62 passed away at home on August 18, 2024 after a long illness. Smitty was born and grew up in Harlan, Kentucky. He was the son of Dr. Robert Howard M.D, and Dorothy Wilder Howard. He earned his undergraduate degree at University of Kentucky. He stayed at UK for Medical School graduating in 1988. He did a surgical internship at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. This was followed by a Radiology residency at University Of Kentucky. He spent two years at the Hospital of Pennsylvania completing a Neuroradiology fellowship. His first and only position after training was with Radiology Associates of Clearwater where he worked for 25 years. While with RAC he interpreted radiographic studies for Morton Plant Hospital, Mease hospitals, associated outpatient-imaging centers etc. (now part of BayCare). In his free time Smitty enjoyed a wide variety of activities including cooking, travel, trivia, history and his dogs and family. His wife of 33 years, Teresa Ann Howard M.D., his brother Joseph Brittain Howard MBA, J.D., L.L.M., his brother’s wife Mary Lea Howard and their children William Brittain Howard, Mary Elizabeth Howard J.D., Mary Beth’s husband Timothy Burton and their child Margot, survives him. There will be a graveside service at the Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, Kentucky on September 4th, 2024 at 2pm.

Robert Smith (Smitty) Howard II M.D. 1962-2024