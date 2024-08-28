Oliver Springs vs. Roane County High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30 Published 9:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

On Friday, August 30, Roane County High School will host Oliver Springs High School, which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Don’t miss out on a single high school game. Sign up for an NFHS Network annual pass and get full access to live regular season and postseason sporting events and get 45% off compared to a monthly pass.

Oliver Springs vs. Roane County Start Time and How to Watch Information

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30

7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30 Where: Kingston, TN

Kingston, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Email newsletter signup

For just $6.67 per month you can keep tabs on your family or alma mater by following high school football this season on the NFHS Network.

Upcoming Roane County High School Schedule

Roane County vs. Scott High School

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 20

7:30 p.m. ET on September 20 Where: Kingston, TN

Kingston, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Roane County vs. Rockwood High School

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 27

7:30 p.m. ET on September 27 Where: Kingston, TN

Kingston, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Roane County vs. McMinn Central High School

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on October 18

7:30 p.m. ET on October 18 Where: Kingston, TN

Kingston, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Oliver Springs High School Schedule

Oliver Springs vs. Harriman High School

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 6

7:30 p.m. ET on September 6 Where: Harriman, TN

Harriman, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Oliver Springs vs. Oakdale School

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 13

7:30 p.m. ET on September 13 Where: Oliver Springs, TN

Oliver Springs, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Oliver Springs vs. Rockwood High School

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 20

7:30 p.m. ET on September 20 Where: Rockwood, TN

Rockwood, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.