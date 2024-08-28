Oliver Springs vs. Roane County High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30
Published 9:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024
On Friday, August 30, Roane County High School will host Oliver Springs High School, which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Oliver Springs vs. Roane County Start Time and How to Watch Information
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30
- Where: Kingston, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Roane County High School Schedule
Roane County vs. Scott High School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 20
- Where: Kingston, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Roane County vs. Rockwood High School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 27
- Where: Kingston, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Roane County vs. McMinn Central High School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on October 18
- Where: Kingston, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Oliver Springs High School Schedule
Oliver Springs vs. Harriman High School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 6
- Where: Harriman, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Oliver Springs vs. Oakdale School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 13
- Where: Oliver Springs, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Oliver Springs vs. Rockwood High School
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 20
- Where: Rockwood, TN
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.