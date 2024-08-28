Oliver Springs vs. Roane County High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Published 9:04 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Oliver Springs vs. Roane County High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

On Friday, August 30, Roane County High School will host Oliver Springs High School, which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Oliver Springs vs. Roane County Start Time and How to Watch Information

Upcoming Roane County High School Schedule

Roane County vs. Scott High School

Roane County vs. Rockwood High School

Roane County vs. McMinn Central High School

Upcoming Oliver Springs High School Schedule

Oliver Springs vs. Harriman High School

Oliver Springs vs. Oakdale School

Oliver Springs vs. Rockwood High School

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.

