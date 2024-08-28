Karns vs. William Blount High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Published 9:03 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Karns vs. William Blount High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Karns High School will take the field away from home versus William Blount High School at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30.

Don’t miss out on a single high school game. Sign up for an NFHS Network annual pass and get full access to live regular season and postseason sporting events and get 45% off compared to a monthly pass.

Karns vs. William Blount Start Time and How to Watch Information

Email newsletter signup

For just $6.67 per month you can keep tabs on your family or alma mater by following high school football this season on the NFHS Network.

Upcoming William Blount High School Schedule

William Blount vs. Heritage High School

William Blount vs. Soddy-Daisy High School

William Blount vs. Jefferson County High School

Upcoming Karns High School Schedule

Karns vs. Heritage High School

Karns vs. Lenoir City High School

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

How to Watch SEC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

Sequoyah vs. Tellico Plains High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Sequoyah vs. Tellico Plains High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Oliver Springs vs. Roane County High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Oliver Springs vs. Roane County High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

South Doyle vs. Heritage High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

South Doyle vs. Heritage High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Print Article

SportsPlus