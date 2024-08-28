How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 28
Published 2:48 am Wednesday, August 28, 2024
In one of five exciting matchups on the WNBA schedule today, the Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury will square off at Footprint Center.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MARQ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX13+, Peachtree TV, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- Location: Seattle, Washington
New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, WWOR, and Liberty Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
