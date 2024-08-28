How to Watch the Braves vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28 Published 7:06 am Wednesday, August 28, 2024

The Atlanta Braves versus Minnesota Twins game on Wednesday at 7:40 p.m. ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Matt Olson and Carlos Santana.

Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth-best in MLB action with 173 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .242 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

Atlanta is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (571 total).

The Braves rank 18th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 24th in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.66 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.225).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Chris Sale (14-3) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 14-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Sale is trying to build on a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Sale will look to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.1 innings per outing).

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2024 Nationals W 3-2 Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2024 Nationals W 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Jake Irvin 8/25/2024 Nationals L 5-1 Home Reynaldo López DJ Herz 8/26/2024 Twins W 10-6 Away Max Fried Bailey Ober 8/27/2024 Twins W 8-6 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Simeon Woods Richardson 8/28/2024 Twins – Away Chris Sale David Festa 8/29/2024 Phillies – Away Charlie Morton Cristopher Sanchez 8/30/2024 Phillies – Away Reynaldo López Ranger Suárez 8/31/2024 Phillies – Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/1/2024 Phillies – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola 9/3/2024 Rockies – Home Chris Sale Kyle Freeland

