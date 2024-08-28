Brevard vs. Knoxville Catholic High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Published 9:03 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brevard vs. Knoxville Catholic High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

On Friday, August 30 (beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET), Knoxville Catholic High School will play Brevard High School in Knoxville, TN.

Don’t miss out on a single high school game. Sign up for an NFHS Network annual pass and get full access to live regular season and postseason sporting events and get 45% off compared to a monthly pass.

Brevard vs. Knox Catholic Start Time and How to Watch Information

Email newsletter signup

For just $6.67 per month you can keep tabs on your family or alma mater by following high school football this season on the NFHS Network.

Upcoming Knoxville Catholic High School Schedule

Knox Catholic vs. Winter Haven HS

Knox Catholic vs. Ensworth High School

Knox Catholic vs. Montgomery Bell Academy

Upcoming Brevard High School Schedule

Brevard vs. North Buncombe High School

Brevard vs. East Rutherford High School

Brevard vs. Hendersonville High School

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

How to Watch SEC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

Sequoyah vs. Tellico Plains High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Sequoyah vs. Tellico Plains High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Oliver Springs vs. Roane County High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Oliver Springs vs. Roane County High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

South Doyle vs. Heritage High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

South Doyle vs. Heritage High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30

Print Article

SportsPlus