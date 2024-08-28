Brevard vs. Knoxville Catholic High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30 Published 9:03 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

On Friday, August 30 (beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET), Knoxville Catholic High School will play Brevard High School in Knoxville, TN.

Brevard vs. Knox Catholic Start Time and How to Watch Information

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30

7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 30 Where: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Knoxville Catholic High School Schedule

Knox Catholic vs. Winter Haven HS

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 6

7:00 p.m. ET on September 6 Where: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Knox Catholic vs. Ensworth High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 13

7:00 p.m. ET on September 13 Where: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Knox Catholic vs. Montgomery Bell Academy

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on October 4

7:00 p.m. ET on October 4 Where: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Brevard High School Schedule

Brevard vs. North Buncombe High School

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on September 13

7:00 p.m. ET on September 13 Where: Weaverville, NC

Weaverville, NC Live Stream: Watch this game here

Brevard vs. East Rutherford High School

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on September 20

7:30 p.m. ET on September 20 Where: Bostic, NC

Bostic, NC Live Stream: Watch this game here

Brevard vs. Hendersonville High School

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on October 25

7:30 p.m. ET on October 25 Where: Hendersonville, NC

Hendersonville, NC Live Stream: Watch this game here

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.