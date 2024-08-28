Braves vs. Twins: Betting Preview for August 28 Published 9:24 am Wednesday, August 28, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (72-60) go head to head against the Minnesota Twins (72-60) at Target Field on Wednesday, August 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET, Marcell Ozuna will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

The Braves, at -140, are the favorites in this matchup, while the Twins are underdogs at +115. Sportsbooks have set the over/under for this matchup at 7.5 runs.

Braves vs. Twins Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -140

Braves -140 Moneyline Underdog: Twins +115

Twins +115 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (14-3) takes the mound for the Braves in his 25th start of the season. He’s put together a 2.62 ERA in 147 2/3 innings pitched, with 191 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Sale is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.

Sale is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

In four of his 24 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth in baseball with 173 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank 16th in the majors with a .242 batting average.

Atlanta ranks 17th in runs scored with 571 (4.3 per game).

The Braves’ .308 on-base percentage ranks 18th in baseball.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 24th in MLB.

Atlanta’s 3.66 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.225).

