Bledsoe County vs. Cumberland County High School football live stream, TV – Friday, August 30 Published 9:03 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2024

On Friday, August 30, Cumberland County High School will host Bledsoe County High School, which is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Bledsoe County vs. Cumberland Co. Start Time and How to Watch Information

When: 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, August 30

Where: Crossville, TN

Crossville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Cumberland County High School Schedule

Cumberland Co. vs. Sequoyah High School – Madisonville

When: 7:00 p.m. ET on November 1

Where: Madisonville, TN

Madisonville, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Bledsoe County High School Schedule

Bledsoe County vs. Polk County High School

When: 8:00 p.m. ET on October 11

Where: Benton, TN

Benton, TN Live Stream: Watch this game here

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.