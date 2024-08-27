SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 1 Published 2:12 pm Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Week 1 of the 2024 college football season includes 16 games involving SEC teams. Keep scrolling to see a couple of the best bets available for standalone wagers or parlay options (based on our computer model), which include picking Notre Dame +3 against Texas A&M as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the LSU vs. USC matchup.

Place your bets on any college football matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Best Week 1 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Notre Dame +3 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Texas A&M Aggies

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Notre Dame by 9.4 points

Notre Dame by 9.4 points Date/Time: August 31 at 7:30 PM ET

August 31 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Old Dominion +21 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at South Carolina Gamecocks

Old Dominion Monarchs at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 11.9 points

South Carolina by 11.9 points Date/Time: August 31 at 4:15 PM ET

August 31 at 4:15 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Georgia -13.5 vs. Clemson

Matchup: Clemson Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

Clemson Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia by 19.2 points

Georgia by 19.2 points Date/Time: August 31 at 12:00 PM ET

August 31 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Southern Miss +28 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Kentucky by 24.0 points

Kentucky by 24.0 points Date/Time: August 31 at 7:45 PM ET

August 31 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Florida +2.5 vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Florida Gators

Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Florida Gators Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Florida by 1.1 points

Florida by 1.1 points Date/Time: August 31 at 3:30 PM ET

August 31 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!

Best Week 1 SEC Total Bets

Over 64.5 – LSU vs. USC

Matchup: LSU Tigers at USC Trojans

LSU Tigers at USC Trojans Projected Total: 74.5 points

74.5 points Date/Time: September 1 at 7:30 PM ET

September 1 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 46.5 – Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Texas A&M Aggies

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Total: 55.4 points

55.4 points Date/Time: August 31 at 7:30 PM ET

August 31 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 50.5 – Southern Miss vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Total: 57.6 points

57.6 points Date/Time: August 31 at 7:45 PM ET

August 31 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 50.5 – Virginia Tech vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Vanderbilt Commodores

Virginia Tech Hokies at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Total: 56.2 points

56.2 points Date/Time: August 31 at 12:00 PM ET

August 31 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 60.5 – Colorado State vs. Texas

Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Texas Longhorns

Colorado State Rams at Texas Longhorns Projected Total: 54.9 points

54.9 points Date/Time: August 31 at 3:30 PM ET

August 31 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!

Final 2023 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Alabama 12-2 (9-0 SEC) 34.0 / 19.0 393.1 / 316.0 Georgia 13-1 (8-1 SEC) 40.1 / 15.6 496.5 / 289.1 Missouri 11-2 (6-2 SEC) 32.5 / 20.8 433.5 / 335.9 Ole Miss 11-2 (6-2 SEC) 35.1 / 22.5 462.1 / 382.2 LSU 10-3 (6-2 SEC) 45.5 / 28.0 543.5 / 416.6 Tennessee 9-4 (4-4 SEC) 31.8 / 20.3 448.1 / 335.2 Texas A&M 7-6 (4-4 SEC) 33.3 / 22.1 406.9 / 316.2 Florida 5-7 (3-5 SEC) 28.4 / 27.6 408.8 / 382.3 South Carolina 5-7 (3-5 SEC) 26.0 / 26.3 363.1 / 395.7 Kentucky 7-6 (3-5 SEC) 29.1 / 25.8 339.5 / 353.5 Auburn 6-7 (3-5 SEC) 26.2 / 22.6 351.2 / 357.2 Mississippi State 5-7 (1-7 SEC) 21.8 / 26.6 328.6 / 350.6 Arkansas 4-8 (1-7 SEC) 26.6 / 27.9 326.5 / 357.2 Vanderbilt 2-10 (0-8 SEC) 22.8 / 36.2 318.9 / 454.9

Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.