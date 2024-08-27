SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 1
Published 2:12 pm Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Week 1 of the 2024 college football season includes 16 games involving SEC teams. Keep scrolling to see a couple of the best bets available for standalone wagers or parlay options (based on our computer model), which include picking Notre Dame +3 against Texas A&M as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the LSU vs. USC matchup.
Best Week 1 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Notre Dame +3 vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Notre Dame by 9.4 points
- Date/Time: August 31 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Old Dominion +21 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 11.9 points
- Date/Time: August 31 at 4:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Pick: Georgia -13.5 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Clemson Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia by 19.2 points
- Date/Time: August 31 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Southern Miss +28 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Kentucky by 24.0 points
- Date/Time: August 31 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Pick: Florida +2.5 vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Florida Gators
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Florida by 1.1 points
- Date/Time: August 31 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Best Week 1 SEC Total Bets
Over 64.5 – LSU vs. USC
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at USC Trojans
- Projected Total: 74.5 points
- Date/Time: September 1 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Over 46.5 – Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Total: 55.4 points
- Date/Time: August 31 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Over 50.5 – Southern Miss vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Total: 57.6 points
- Date/Time: August 31 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Over 50.5 – Virginia Tech vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Total: 56.2 points
- Date/Time: August 31 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
Under 60.5 – Colorado State vs. Texas
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Total: 54.9 points
- Date/Time: August 31 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
Final 2023 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Alabama
|12-2 (9-0 SEC)
|34.0 / 19.0
|393.1 / 316.0
|Georgia
|13-1 (8-1 SEC)
|40.1 / 15.6
|496.5 / 289.1
|Missouri
|11-2 (6-2 SEC)
|32.5 / 20.8
|433.5 / 335.9
|Ole Miss
|11-2 (6-2 SEC)
|35.1 / 22.5
|462.1 / 382.2
|LSU
|10-3 (6-2 SEC)
|45.5 / 28.0
|543.5 / 416.6
|Tennessee
|9-4 (4-4 SEC)
|31.8 / 20.3
|448.1 / 335.2
|Texas A&M
|7-6 (4-4 SEC)
|33.3 / 22.1
|406.9 / 316.2
|Florida
|5-7 (3-5 SEC)
|28.4 / 27.6
|408.8 / 382.3
|South Carolina
|5-7 (3-5 SEC)
|26.0 / 26.3
|363.1 / 395.7
|Kentucky
|7-6 (3-5 SEC)
|29.1 / 25.8
|339.5 / 353.5
|Auburn
|6-7 (3-5 SEC)
|26.2 / 22.6
|351.2 / 357.2
|Mississippi State
|5-7 (1-7 SEC)
|21.8 / 26.6
|328.6 / 350.6
|Arkansas
|4-8 (1-7 SEC)
|26.6 / 27.9
|326.5 / 357.2
|Vanderbilt
|2-10 (0-8 SEC)
|22.8 / 36.2
|318.9 / 454.9
