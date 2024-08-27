How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 27

Published 2:48 am Tuesday, August 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 27

Today’s WNBA slate includes just one game — the Las Vegas Aces taking on the Dallas Wings.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSWX, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: College Park Center
  • Location: Arlington, Texas

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SportsPlus