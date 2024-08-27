How to Watch the Braves vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27 Published 7:06 am Tuesday, August 27, 2024

The Minnesota Twins and Trevor Larnach will hit the field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves at Target Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 7:40 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: BSN

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 172 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Braves rank 16th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored 563 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Braves have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Braves rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta has the second-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.

Atlanta averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.220 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has eight quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Schwellenbach has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2024 Phillies W 3-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cristopher Sanchez 8/23/2024 Nationals W 3-2 Home Chris Sale MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2024 Nationals W 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Jake Irvin 8/25/2024 Nationals L 5-1 Home Reynaldo López DJ Herz 8/26/2024 Twins W 10-6 Away Max Fried Bailey Ober 8/27/2024 Twins – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Simeon Woods Richardson 8/28/2024 Twins – Away Chris Sale David Festa 8/29/2024 Phillies – Away Charlie Morton Taijuan Walker 8/30/2024 Phillies – Away Reynaldo López Ranger Suárez 8/31/2024 Phillies – Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/1/2024 Phillies – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Aaron Nola

