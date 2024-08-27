How to Watch Morgan County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30 Published 9:59 pm Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Check out your favorite local high school football team in Morgan County, Tennessee this week! Details on how to watch all the high-school action is in this article.

Morgan County, Tennessee High School Football Schedule

Keep scrolling for how to watch information for every Morgan County high school football game this week.

Friday, August 30

Time (ET) Location Streaming Pickett County High School at Sunbright School 7:30 PM Sunbright, TN Watch this game here Jellico High School at Oakdale School 7:30 PM Oakdale, TN Watch this game here Wartburg Central High School at Harriman High School 7:30 PM Harriman, TN Watch this game here

