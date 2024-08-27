How to Watch Monroe County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30
Published 9:59 pm Tuesday, August 27, 2024
There is high school football competition in Monroe County, Tennessee this week, and information on how to watch the matchups is provided in this article.
Don’t miss out on a single high school game. Sign up for an NFHS Network annual pass and get full access to live regular season and postseason sporting events and get 45% off compared to a monthly pass.
Monroe County, Tennessee High School Football Schedule
Keep scrolling for how to watch information for every Monroe County high school football game this week.
Friday, August 30
|Time (ET)
|Location
|Streaming
|Sequoyah High School – Madisonville at Tellico Plains High School
|7:30 PM
|Tellico Plains, TN
|Watch this game here
Keep up with all the high school football action this season by signing up for the NFHS Network!