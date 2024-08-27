How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, August 27: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Today’s MLB lineup has a lot in store. Among those games is the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

How to watch all the action in MLB today is included here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 27

Los Angeles Angels (54-77) at Detroit Tigers (66-66)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Brant Hurter (1-1, 3.57 ERA)

Brant Hurter (1-1, 3.57 ERA) Angels Starter: Johnny Cueto (0-1, 4.26 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (66-66) at Pittsburgh Pirates (62-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (5-6, 3.56 ERA)

Jared Jones (5-6, 3.56 ERA) Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (4-5, 3.07 ERA)

Houston Astros (70-61) at Philadelphia Phillies (77-54)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (11-6, 3.45 ERA)

Aaron Nola (11-6, 3.45 ERA) Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (3-3, 3.92 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (56-75) at Cincinnati Reds (63-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (6-6, 3.62 ERA)

Nick Martínez (6-6, 3.62 ERA) Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.67 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (74-58) at Cleveland Guardians (75-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (2-6, 5.13 ERA)

Gavin Williams (2-6, 5.13 ERA) Royals Starter: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 3.47 ERA)

New York Yankees (78-54) at Washington Nationals (59-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (3-12, 5.73 ERA)

Patrick Corbin (3-12, 5.73 ERA) Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (5-2, 3.72 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (65-68) at Boston Red Sox (67-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.41 ERA)

Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.41 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-5, 4.33 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (71-60) at Minnesota Twins (72-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3, 3.69 ERA)

Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3, 3.69 ERA) Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6, 3.94 ERA)

San Diego Padres (75-58) at St. Louis Cardinals (65-66)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.19 ERA)

Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.19 ERA) Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (12-10, 3.43 ERA)

Texas Rangers (60-71) at Chicago White Sox (31-101)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.64 ERA)

Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.64 ERA) Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-13, 4.04 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (66-66) at Milwaukee Brewers (75-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (6-5, 2.87 ERA)

Tobias Myers (6-5, 2.87 ERA) Giants Starter: Logan Webb (11-8, 3.13 ERA)

Miami Marlins (47-84) at Colorado Rockies (49-83)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (8-9, 4.56 ERA)

Cal Quantrill (8-9, 4.56 ERA) Marlins Starter: Roddery Munoz (2-7, 5.98 ERA)

New York Mets (68-63) at Arizona Diamondbacks (75-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (2-0, 3.94 ERA)

Eduardo Rodríguez (2-0, 3.94 ERA) Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (9-5, 3.48 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (65-66) at Seattle Mariners (67-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (7-10, 3.21 ERA)

Logan Gilbert (7-10, 3.21 ERA) Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs (1-2, 4.5 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (76-56) at Los Angeles Dodgers (78-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (10-5, 3 ERA)

Jack Flaherty (10-5, 3 ERA) Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin (6-5, 4.82 ERA)

