How to Watch Cumberland County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 30 Published 9:59 pm Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Instead of watching “Friday Night Lights” yet again, why not catch some real high school football? Here’s how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Cumberland County, Tennessee this week.

Don’t miss out on a single high school game. Sign up for an NFHS Network annual pass and get full access to live regular season and postseason sporting events and get 45% off compared to a monthly pass.

Cumberland County, Tennessee High School Football Schedule

Email newsletter signup

Keep scrolling for how to watch information for every Cumberland County high school football game this week.

Friday, August 30

Time (CT) Location Streaming Bledsoe County High School at Cumberland County High School 7:00 PM Crossville, TN Watch this game here

Keep up with all the high school football action this season by signing up for the NFHS Network!